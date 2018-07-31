Rangers Spoil Dbacks Return to Chase Field

The Arizona Diamondbacks began a nine game home stand last night against the Texas Rangers. On the mound for the Dbacks was Robbie Ray, who lasted through five innings giving up four runs on two hits and striking out six. Due to the inclement weather in Phoenix last night caused a 21 minute delay in the sixth inning.

Returning from the delay the Dbacks couldn’t get the offense up and running. Shin-soo Choo for the Rangers hit two homeruns and was accountable for, four of the nine runs that the Rangers had. Steven Souza Jr for the Dbacks hit a three run homerun in the bottom of the fifth inning. In the bottom of the sixth inning on his first homerun as a Diamondback, Eduardo Escober tied the game up at 5-5. Homeruns by Choo and Rougned Odor in the seventh and eighth innings lifted the Rangers over the Dbacks 9-5. Dbacks face the Rangers tonight at 6:40pm from Chase Field.