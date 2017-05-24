News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Rangers Respond to Single Vehicle Accident in Grand Canyon National Park

May 24
10:37 2017
At approximately noon on Sunday, May 21, the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a call about a single car accident on Center Road in Grand Canyon Village.

25-year-old Marissa Timeche of Grand Canyon, AZ suffered fatal injuries when the vehicle she was riding in collided with several trees. The driver of the vehicle was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Law enforcement rangers closed Center Road between Market Plaza Road and Lapp Loop in order to safely clear the scene and investigate the incident. The road remained closed until approximately 9 pm.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Arizona Department of Public Safety in coordination with the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner. No further information is available.

Car Accidentgrand canyon

