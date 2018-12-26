Raising Suicide Awareness

A St. George man plans to scale 52 mountain peaks in 2019 to raise suicide awareness. Don Gilman will begin and finish the year climbing Angel’s Landing in Zion National Park. Gilman created Climb to the Light in 2014 after his 13-year-old son attempted suicide. Gilman himself has been hospitalized twice for harboring suicidal thoughts. He says more than six of his friends have killed themselves. His climbs will be in southern Utah, Arizona, Nevada, and the Alps. Some will be easy enough that anyone can join in the walk. Gilman says suicide needs to be “an open conversation on a regular basis.”