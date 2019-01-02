Raising Grazing Fees

Grazing fees are going to rise.

The Navajo Nation’s Resources and Development Committee passed Legislation No. 0351-18, which would increase tribal ranches grazing fee from $4 per animal to $6 per animal per month. Under the Navajo Nation Code the RDC has the authority to establish lease fees based on the recommendations from the Navajo Nation Ranch Program, Department of Agriculture and the Navajo Nation Division of Natural Resources.

The Navajo Nation Ranch Program oversees designated ranch lands and ensures that sufficient revenues are generated to pay taxes, land use fees and the cost of administration. RDC Vice Chairman Benjamin L. Bennett, who co-sponsored the bill, told the committee that the fees had to be raised to financially sustain the ranch program. “The last fee adjustment was made 17 years ago,” Bennett said. “The fee needs to be increased due to the rising costs of managing ranch lands.”

The ranch program currently lacks financial stability, which hinders them from doing their duties, Bennett explained. The grazing fee should be raised gradually, suggested Delegate Davis Filfred, a member of the Resources and Development Committee. “The first year, the grazing fee increase should be (raised to) $5 per animal unit per month, then gradually increase it to $5.50 and $6 dollars over a year or two,” Filfred said. That would be a courtesy to tribal ranchers, he added.

The ranchers need adequate time to adjust to the new fees, Filfred said. The fees should also be tied in with drought conditions, Filfred suggested. However Delegate Walter Phelps thought the hike to $6 per animal per month was feasible. “This is the cost of doing business,” said Phelps, who also serves on the RDC. Phelps said he didn’t understand why the ranchers would complain. “Six dollars is a reasonable fee,” Phelps said. The RDC passed the legislation on a 3-2 vote.

The fee increase is set to begin in 2020.