Rainbow Bridge National Monument Designated as an International Dark Sky Sanctuary

Rainbow Bridge National Monument and the International Dark-Sky

Association (IDA) are excited to announce the designation of Rainbow Bridge National

Monument as an International Dark Sky Sanctuary. This designation is the first of its kind in the

National Park Service and distinguishes Rainbow Bridge National Monument for the quality of

its naturally dark night skies and the site’s cultural heritage.

“This designation is an important step to ensure we protect the entirety of the landscape at

Rainbow Bridge National Monument, which is sacred to many of the Native American Tribes in

the area,” said William Shott, Superintendent of Rainbow Bridge National Monument and Glen

Canyon National Recreation Area. “We’re thrilled to be the first National Park Service unit to

receive this specific designation, as this will only fuel our night sky preservation efforts.”

Located in south-central Utah, Rainbow Bridge National Monument is one of the smallest units

in the National Park Service and encompasses just 160 acres of land. It is accessible only by boat

on Lake Powell or by backpacking in from Navajo Mountain. At least six area Native American

Tribes, including the Hopi, Zuni, Navajo, San Juan Southern Paiute, Kaibab Paiute, and Ute

Mountain Ute, consider the site sacred.

IDA established the International Dark Sky Places program in 2001 to encourage the protection

of natural dark night skies around the globe through responsible lighting policies and public

outreach and education. Rainbow Bridge National Monument joins a host of National Parks on

the Colorado Plateau with International Dark Sky Park designations recognized by the IDA and

celebrated for their naturally dark skies.

“We are pleased to honor and respect the status of Rainbow Bridge as the first Traditional

Cultural Property accredited through the IDA International Dark Sky Places Program,” said

International Dark-Sky Association Executive Director J. Scott Feierabend. “In the span of this

remarkable natural bridge, we see symbolically represented the arch of the Milky Way across the

night sky, a reminder of the long-held value of both Rainbow Bridge and the natural night sky to

native peoples of the area.”

The designation will be celebrated with astronomy events throughout the year, the first of which

will be held on April 21, 2018 at the Lake Powell Resort in Glen Canyon National Recreation

Area’s Wahweap District from 7:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (Mountain Standard Time). This event

coincides with the final day of International Dark-Sky Week, the first day of National Park

Week, and the year’s second National Park Service Free Entrance Day.

In addition to these special events, visitors to the park can participate in a variety of astronomy

programming ranging from star parties to solar viewing. These programs provide visitors an

opportunity to learn about Glen Canyon’s skies and the continued efforts of the National Park

Service and International Dark-Sky Association to preserve natural night skies.

For more information about the IDA, visit the International Dark-Sky Association’s website. For

more information about night skies in national parks, visit http://www.nature.nps.gov/night/. To

learn how you can get involved in night sky preservation in Glen Canyon or to learn more about

scheduled astronomy and night skies programming, visit

https://www.nps.gov/glca/learn/nature/night-skies.htm.

