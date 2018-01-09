Rain Could Bring Early Snake Sightings

National Park Service reminding us that with the rain here in Northern Arizona comes the likelihood of rattlers and other reptiles possibly coming out of hiding early. At least four western rattlesnakes are present in the Glen Canyon area. Remember to keep your ears open for them and if you hear one, identify where the sound is coming from and back away from that direction. If you are bitten by a venomous snake remember not to handle it yourself and to seek medical attention immediately. Beyond the great outdoors, Arizona snakes can often be discovered hiding in garages and pool equipment. March is typically when snakes start to resurface after winter.