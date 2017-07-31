Rain Boycotting Pine Hollow Fire

North Zone Pine Hollow Fire update – July 31, 2017 Fredonia, Ariz., July 31, 2017 —

Scattered monsoonal shower activity was widespread over the Kaibab Plateau this weekend yet almost no monsoonal activity occurred over the lightning-caused Pine Hollow wildfire. As a result, fire activity remained moderate and continued to slowly move north throughout the weekend.

Crews completed blacklining operations around the Little Mountain Southwest Experimental Garden Array (SEGA) garden on Saturday, which is a strategy used in wildland firefighting to help protect a sensitive resource. Expected actions for the next 24-to-48-hour period are to continue monitoring fire behavior and implement firing operations as needed.

Name: Pine Hollow Wildfire

Started: Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Cause: Lightning

Location: The fire is west of Big Springs Field Station in the vicinity of Little Mountain on the North Kaibab Ranger District of the Kaibab National Forest.

Size: Approximately 1,200 acres

Planning Area Boundary: 10,295 acres

Fuels: The wildfire is burning in ponderosa pine fuel type and debris left from the Pipeline Fire of 2009

Resources: 1 Type-4 Incident Commander, 1 Type-3 engine, 2 Type-6 engines, 1 fuels crew and 1 patrol

Weather Forecast: Expect daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms across the fire district this weekend and into early next week. Winds to be generally light except in the vicinity of thunderstorms.

Additional fire activity updates may be obtained through the following sources:  Kaibab National Forest Website: www.fs.usda.gov/kaibab  InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5402/ 