Rain and Snow Coming, Drought Still Prevails

The inter-agency coordinating group that analyzes Arizona’s drought status on behalf of the Governor has released their report from the November 28 meeting. Twice a year, the ICG comes together to give an updated weather conditions report for Arizona and the Southwest to provide the best analysis of where climate and moisture production may be heading for the region in approaching months. The National Weather Service predicting a better than 90 percent chance that El Niño conditions in the eastern Pacific Ocean will persist throughout the coming winter, indicating a good chance of rain and snow, so that’s the good news. The bad news however comes from State Climatologists on the ICG panel who report that with the exception of a reasonably good monsoon season, Arizona just experienced one of its driest years ever with every county in Arizona except one declaring a drought disaster, calling 2018 a “pretty ugly year”. At the meeting’s conclusion, the ICG recommended to Gov. Doug Ducey that he continue the existing Drought Emergency Declaration for Arizona.

With the drought contingency plan details still being hashed out, Arizona Dept. of Water Resource’s Director Tom Buschatzke, who co chairs the ICG panel, claims there can’t be enough conservation done to avoid the anticipated shortage in 2020.

