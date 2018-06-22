Rabies Exposure in Utah

A Washington County, Utah man was recently exposed to a rabies-infected bat and is being treated with a preventive vaccine. Typically only one to three cases of rabies in the country occur each year after an exposure of this nature. The Southwest Utah Public Health Department is confident the vaccine can be effective when administered early enough, but once symptoms occur, death is often the outcome. Coyotes, raccoons, and skunks also transmit the disease but bats account for 90 percent of exposure cases. Early symptoms are fever and headache; later ones include insomnia, partial paralysis, and hallucinations.