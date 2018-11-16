Rabbit Population Nears Bottom of 10-Year Cycle

Cottontail rabbits have done really well in Utah over the past few years. It was only a matter of time, though, before the ups and downs of a 10-year population cycle caught up to them.

This year, there are about half as many rabbits in Utah as there was in 2017. And the current number is a tenth of what it was when the population experienced its latest peak in 2015.

Fewer rabbits doesn’t mean you shouldn’t head afield and hunt them, though. Jason Robinson, upland game coordinator for the Division of Wildlife Resources, says there are still plenty of rabbits in Utah. “You’ll likely have to walk farther and cover more ground to find them,” he says, “but they’re there.”

Robinson says the cottontail rabbit hunt is a great hunt for hunters of all ages and abilities, including those who are just getting started. “The terrain rabbits live in is usually relatively flat and easy to walk through,” he says. “The equipment needed is basic, light and easy to carry. And—if you do get into a bunch of rabbits—you’ll get lots of shots.”

You can see where rabbits live in Utah, and learn more about them, on pages 38 and 48 of the 2018 – 2019 Utah Upland Game Guidebook. The free guidebook is available at www.wildlife.utah.gov/guidebooks