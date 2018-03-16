Quagga Mussel Decontamination
How much do YOU know about quagga mussels?
- It is illegal to possess or move a quagga mussel in the state.
- It is illegal to transport water out of Lake Powell.
- Those people with boats are required to stop at inspection stations when open and operating. These include the inspection areas near the ramps at Lake Powell, but also any inspection stations located along Utah’s highways.
- Upon receiving an inspection at Lake Powell, boats will receive a plastic seal and the boat owner is given a receipt of inspection/decontamination. It is illegal to remove a seal from a boat prior to the boat meeting the required dry time (unless necessary for maintenance). We ask that boaters leave the seals on their boats for presentation to a technician at your next destination.
- The quagga mussels impact fisheries by removing large amounts of beneficial plankton from the water, making this important food source unavailable to other aquatic organisms. This impacts the entire food chain all they way up to top fish predator, like bass.
- They pollute shorelines and ruin beaches by covering them with their sharp shells. The shells eventually decompose, releasing a foul odor.
- They damage boats and equipment by using their byssal threads to attach to these areas. They are famous for clogging engine intakes on boat motors, causing a great deal of damage, and sometimes even ruining motors.
- They clog water delivery pipes, resulting in millions of dollars in extra maintenance costs that eventually are passed on to taxpayers.
Get all the facts about this serious threat, take the certification test and get registered for the boat program here.