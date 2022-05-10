News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

PUSD to Offer Free Meals Through June

PUSD to Offer Free Meals Through June
May 10
10:34 2022
Print This Article

Page Unified School District will be offering free meals over the next few months for kids and teens under the age of 18.

The aim is to help kids eat healthy, spend time with their friends, and enjoy meals at no cost while school is out.

No application is required.

Meals will be served at all PUSD cafeterias; Desert View, Lake View, Page Middle School, and Page High School.

Free meals will run May 26th through June 30th and will be available Monday through Thursday, except for the first week when they will be available Tuesday through Friday.

Breakfast and lunch will be served separately, with breakfast from 7 – 8:15am and lunch from noon to 12:45.

PUSD to Offer Free Meals Through June - overview

Summary: PUSD to Offer Free Meals Through June

Tags
breakfastdesert viewfreefree mealslake viewlunchpage high schoolPage Middle SchoolPUSD

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.