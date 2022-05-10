PUSD to Offer Free Meals Through June

Page Unified School District will be offering free meals over the next few months for kids and teens under the age of 18.

The aim is to help kids eat healthy, spend time with their friends, and enjoy meals at no cost while school is out.

No application is required.

Meals will be served at all PUSD cafeterias; Desert View, Lake View, Page Middle School, and Page High School.

Free meals will run May 26th through June 30th and will be available Monday through Thursday, except for the first week when they will be available Tuesday through Friday.

Breakfast and lunch will be served separately, with breakfast from 7 – 8:15am and lunch from noon to 12:45.