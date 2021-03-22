PUSD Superintendent Larry Wallen Releases a Statement

PUSD Superintendent Larry Wallen released this statement commemorating the end of Spring Break for the Page schools……..

March 22, 2021

“We are excited about beginning the 4th quarter. We are asking all to return in person. Students bring our schools to life with their vibrancy and positive attitudes, and we are happy to welcome them back. At Page Unified, including all of our hard-working and dedicated staff, I can say that we are elated to welcome students back to our respective campuses. We understand many of our students will be returning to in-person learning, and we will be adhering to our COVID-19 protocols. Our numbers look very positive, and the vaccines are continuing to impact the metrics. The good news just released from the CDC, three feet, not six, is being considered sufficient for school safety. And, the US Department of Agriculture is extending free universal meal service through September 30, providing flexibility to feed all children under 18.

Finally, we will be communicating with you through various channels over the next several weeks regarding what more you will need to know. This communication will come to you through email, phone messages, school websites, social media, and regular mail. Please make sure that your email address and phone number are current so as not to miss any of our important communications.

Thanks again for your commitment to staying safe as we return to school. We look forward to seeing you Monday, March 22, 2021, whether it be in person or online.”