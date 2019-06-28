PUSD Student Support Services Provide Critical Assistance

Tashina Williams turns off the main road onto a double-track dirt road that meanders through juniper trees, prickly pear cactus, sagebrush and cholla cactus. She stops the SUV when she reaches a lone hogan set back among the junipers.

Williams is accompanied by Sharon Watson. When the two women step out of the vehicle they’re greeted by five suspicious dogs (which start barking), and six energetic kids – all under the age of six – who burst out of the hogan’s door when they see the vehicle arrive. They’re happy to see Williams and Watson, and Williams and Watson are happy to see them.

The kids are being cared for by a woman in her early thirties who is also carrying an infant on her shoulder, wrapped in a blanket. Two of the kids belong to her. The other kids belong to her brother. She’s watching them while he and his wife are at work.

Williams and Watson carry into the Hogan several boxes containing non-perishable food, hygiene supplies, and household items. The kids go straight for a box of granola bars. Williams opens the box and hands one to each child.

It’s two o’clock on a Friday afternoon. The kids calm down a bit while eating their granola bars. Watson visits with the mom and enquires about the health of the individuals who live on the property, and conditions in general, while Williams leads the kids back to the Ford Escape where she pulls out a box filled with books. She places the box on the ground and lets the kids look through the box and keep a book of their choosing.

The visit to the house is much more than just a food box delivery. It also gives Williams and Watson a chance to observe and assess the family’s living conditions, health, and overall circumstances.

Williams and Watson work for Page Unified School District’s Student Support Services. Williams is the program’s Director and Watson is its Social Worker. Student Support Services also includes Geraldine Clark, At-Risk Liaison, Virgie Whitehorse, Parent Liaison and Ella Haskie, District Liaison.

Student Support Services provides at-risk students and their families with food (usually non-perishable items), hygiene products (such as soap, toothpaste, and shampoo, clothing), school supplies and other items that Williams or Watson deem necessary for the family.

Student Support Services helps around 30 to 40 students and their families at any given time.

To qualify for the program a student needs to be enrolled in one of the schools in the Page Unified School District and have regular class attendance. Student Support Services provides food, supplies, and services for not just the student, but everyone in the student’s family.

One of the biggest factors in how well a student succeeds in school is the quality of their home life, said Williams. Whether or not they have enough to eat, a safe, comfortable place to live and sleep, and family stability can affect the students’ success in school, and thus their future success in life. Student Support Services works to improve all of those areas.

One of the organization’s most used services is its Friday Backpack Program. During the school week, the district’s at-risk students can receive free breakfast and lunch at the schools, but many of those students don’t get enough food to eat when they’re home during the weekend. To avoid the child and his or her family going hungry during that time, Student Support Services sends the students home with a backpack full of food; enough to see them and their families through the weekend until they can return to school the following Monday. Some of the families Student Support Services work with are so large that a backpack full of food isn’t enough to see them through the weekend. Those families are given a box full of food.

Thank you to Steven Law/Page Unified School District for this story and photos.