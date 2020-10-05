PUSD Schools Will Move to Hybrid Learning Model October 12th

PUSD schools will move to hybrid learning model on October 12th.

By Steven Law

During a special school board meeting Sept. 28th, PUSD’s school board voted unanimously to move to a hybrid learning model beginning Monday, Oct. 12th.

Under the hybrid learning model, approximately half the students will return to the physical buildings or in-person instruction, while the other half attends the same class virtually as they have been doing since the new school year began.

Students will be divided into four groups under the hybrid model, known as A, B, C and D groups. A and C groups will attend school onsite Monday and Tuesday, and remotely Thursday and Friday. B and D groups will attend school remotely Monday and Tuesday and onsite Thursday and Friday. All four groups will attend school virtually on Wednesday.

The classrooms and schools will be cleaned each day after school lets out, and deep-cleaned Wednesday.

Even after the District moves to the hybrid model, parents can choose to keep their child remote all five days.

Moving to the hybrid model was not an easy decision for the board or the superintendent.

“Last night was one of the most challenging times in my thirty-five years in education,” said PUSD Superintendent, Larry Wallen. “Given all the information presented, making a recommendation to return to school was not a decision that was made lightly. I stand by the decision and encourage all to prepare to meet the return of some of our students.”

Board member Desiree Fowler also wrestled with the decision to move to the hybrid model. “I’m fifty-fifty with this,” she said during the vote. “It’s a difficult decision.”

Ultimately, Fowler voted yes to move to hybrid learning with the rest of the board members.

“Many of our students are lacking resources and support,” said Superintendent Wallen. “They are experiencing loss of family and friends, as well as the loss of school community. Teachers and school staff are a great source of emotional support. Students receive other school benefits, such as specialized instructional programming, nutritious meals, face-to-face social and emotional support, and other services provided by an in-person collaborative educational environment. Teachers and students benefit from a consistent, predictable social structure virtually and in person.”

Page Unified School District is closely monitoring three metrics as they determine whether it’s safe to bring students back on its campuses for in-person, in-class instruction.

The metrics are:

Decline in cases, or less than 100 cases per 100,000 individuals for two consecutive weeks. Two consecutive weeks with percent positivity below 7 percent. Two consecutive weeks with hospital visits for Covid-like illnesses in the region below 10 percent.

When all three metrics are green, it will be safe to return to in-school curriculum.

As mentioned above, students will be divided into four groups under the hybrid model. They’ll be known as A, B, C and D groups.

A group will be students who live on highway 98, bus routes 16 and 21.

B group will be students who live in Coppermine, LeChee, Greenehaven, Big Water and Wahweap.

C group will be students who live in Page, north of Aero St., including the north side of Aero Street.

D group will be students who live in Page, south of Aero St., including the south side of Aero Street.

Class will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, except for Wednesday. On Wednesday, class will be held from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Teachers, students and staff will be required to wear masks, and practice social distancing.

Each school will also have its own Onsite Support Services. Until now, Onsite Support Services for all students has been held in the high school gym, regardless of what school the student attended.

How will it work now? A student attending Lake View Primary who uses Onsite Support Services, will receive that service at Lake View. On days when that student is scheduled to attend school onsite, he or she will attend school in their classroom. On days that student is scheduled to attend remotely, he or she will still attend virtually, but from the place where Onsite Support Services is held.

Onsite Support Services will move their program to each school starting Monday, October 5 to allow each school to implement the new system and get measures in place before students return on Oct. 12.

PUSD has listed additional information and resources on its webpage, which includes links to Coconino County’s and the Arizona Dept. of Health Services Covid-19 resource pages.