PUSD Plans “Snow Day” If Teachers Walk Thursday

April 20
14:08 2018
Page Unified School District Superintendent Dr Robert Varner today wrote a letter to parents of students in advance of next Thursday’s walkout by Arizona teachers, indicating all schools in the district will be closed Thursday if the walkout plans have not changed before that. In that event, parents can plan on that being a day off for their children and consider it the same as a “snow day”. The following Friday has already been scheduled as a day off for staff and students.

PUSD sent the letters out to parents today. Read the letter before it hits your mailbox here: Parent Letter 2018 0420

