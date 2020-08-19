PUSD Onsite Support Services Information

ONSITE SUPPORT SERVICES (OSS) FAQ SHEET

Q. Who is able to attend the Onsite Support Services site?

A. Only students that are currently enrolled in PUSD schools may attend.

Lakeview, Desert View, Middle School, High School, and Manson Mesa. (Students that attend Sage & Sand are not eligible to attend.)

*In Accordance to Governor Ducey’s executive order, School districts and charter schools are required to make a physical space available to a subset of students that do not have access to a safe and productive environment to carry out required

DL instruction.

Q. What date does the Onsite Support Services (OSS) start?

A. August 17, 2020 is the start date.

Q. How do I sign my student up to attend the Onsite Support Services Site and where do I return the application?

A. A parent or a legal guardian should complete information about the student by accessing the form at https://forms.gle/awFev7zFKCq3rh4p8 or emailing [email protected]g for the link. A waiver must also be completed and brought with the child on their first day.

Q. What happens if I miss the deadline Onsite Support Services site?

A. You may still sign your student up for the Onsite Support Services site and they will still be able to attend.

Q. What are the hours of the Onsite Support Services site?

A. 8:00 am- 3:00 pm

Students may be dropped off as early as 7:30 am. (Parents must be present for a student to attend)

Support begins at 8am and ends at 3pm Monday -Thursday and 8am- 1:30pm on Friday.

Students must be picked up at 3pm and no later than 3:15pm

Students may be picked up anytime after 12:30pm.

Q. Will transportation be provided to the Onsite Support Services site?

A. The School District will not provide transportation for the Onsite Support Services site

Q. Where is the Onsite Support Services site located and where is the drop off location?

A. The Onsite Support Services will be located at the Page High School Main Gym for K-5 and the Pool Gym for 6-12.

Your child should be dropped off at the high school bus ramp in front of the main gym. Please do not let your child walk as they will need a parent or guardian to drop them off.

Q. Will my elementary student be placed with a middle schooler or high schooler in the Onsite Support Services site?

A. Kindergarten – fifth grade will be in the Page High School Main Gym and grouped in grade levels. Middle school and High school students will be in the pool gym according to schools..

Q. Am I able to check out my student(s) during the day and then return them back to the Onsite Support Services site?

A. We ask that the students remain in the Onsite Support and Services site throughout the day. If the need arises a parent/guardian or approved contact may check out your student.

Q. What does my student(s) need, to be prepared and able to stay for the Onsite Support Services site?

A. Students should arrive with:

A parent/guardian will need to sign a waiver and complete a demographic/emergency contact form to attend the Onsite Support Services. Students that arrive without parental permission will not be able to attend.

The students technology pack should be brought with them including the chromebook or Ipad, headphones, charging station. (Please charge your device prior to arriving.) Students will not be allowed to enter without their device.

Students should arrive with applicable materials needed for their classes such as: work packets, student handbook, pens, pencils, paper, etc.

Students should have a mask in their possession at all times. It will be required for them to wear it during all activities and studies. Students will have the opportunity to remove their mask at their desk while practicing social distancing.

Q. Will my student be fed breakfast and lunch while attending the Onsite Support Services site?

A. All students are encouraged to pick up their meals at the middle school prior to attending the Onsite Support Services. If they are unable to pick them up, breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Q. What type of educational support will be provided for my student(s) while attending the Onsite Support Services site?

A. Students will receive supervision while they access their remote learning. They will not receive any direct instruction or educational support from the staff present.

Q. Where will high school students park if they drive to Onsite Support Services

and where is their access point?

A. Students that drive are asked to park in the parking lot next to the old baseball field.

They will access the gym by entering through the front doors facing the Catholic church.

Important Websites