PUSD Newsletter for August

Page Unified School District’s August newsletter is out and full of terrific back-to-school news and information! Inside it, a great interview with Superintendent Dr. Rob Varner, who confirms the school district board has finally approved the 2020 Vision Strategic Plan he and the Page Unified staff have been working on for quite some time, with its major focus on student achievement. Dr. Varner says in the newsletter that he is excited about new software and teaching programs coming up this year, and believes their biggest cause for celebration is the fact the district is close to having a certified teacher in every classroom for the very first time. The Superintendent is also enthusiastic about Resource Officer Angelo Santana’s return to the PHS campus.

Lots of great information in the PUSD newsletter, read it for yourself here.