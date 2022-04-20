PUSD Looks to Adopt New Math Curriculum For K-5 Students

According to an announcement from Page Unified School District, the school will be adopting a new math curriculum for students grades K – 5. The letter, from Executive Director of Academic Services Dr. Tim Richard, states that after a review of existing and available resources, school leaders chose the “Envision Math” program offered by Savvas Learning. In accordance with school board policy, information about the new curriculum is available and on display for parents and community members for a 60 day viewing period. After the 60-day period, the school board may vote on whether or not to adopt the new curriculum. Anyone wishing to view the curriculum can click here or visit PUSD’s district office.

