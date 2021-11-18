News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

PUSD Looking for Governing Board Applicants

PUSD Looking for Governing Board Applicants
November 18
09:33 2021
Print This Article

Applicants Sought by Coconino County for Appointment to Page Unified School District #8 Governing Board Seat

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Coconino County Superintendent of Schools Cheryl Mango-Paget is seeking applicants for appointment to Page Unified School District #8.

Applicants must be Arizona registered voters and residents of the school district for at least one year prior to the date of appointment. Applicants or their spouses cannot be an employee of the district. Application information:

  • Download the application here: http://www.coconino.az.gov/schoolboardapplication
  • Deadline to submit is November 19, 2021 by 5 p.m.
  • Submit by email to [email protected] (live signature original required)
  • Submit by fax to 928-526-1469 (live signature original required)
  • Mail to: Coconino County School Superintendent 2384 N Steves Blvd Flagstaff, AZ 86004

An advisory committee may be assembled, consisting of district residents and a current board member to conduct interviews and advise Superintendent Mango-Paget on the appointments.

For more information, please call the Office of the Coconino County School Superintendent at 928-679-8070 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

PUSD Looking for Governing Board Applicants - overview

Summary: Applicants Sought by Coconino County for Appointment to Page Unified School District #8 Governing Board Seat

Tags
looking for applicantspafe unified school districtpage arizona

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.