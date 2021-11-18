PUSD Looking for Governing Board Applicants

Applicants Sought by Coconino County for Appointment to Page Unified School District #8 Governing Board Seat

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Coconino County Superintendent of Schools Cheryl Mango-Paget is seeking applicants for appointment to Page Unified School District #8.

Applicants must be Arizona registered voters and residents of the school district for at least one year prior to the date of appointment. Applicants or their spouses cannot be an employee of the district. Application information:

Download the application here: http://www.coconino.az.gov/schoolboardapplication

Deadline to submit is November 19, 2021 by 5 p.m.

Submit by email to [email protected] (live signature original required)

Submit by fax to 928-526-1469 (live signature original required)

Mail to: Coconino County School Superintendent 2384 N Steves Blvd Flagstaff, AZ 86004

An advisory committee may be assembled, consisting of district residents and a current board member to conduct interviews and advise Superintendent Mango-Paget on the appointments.

For more information, please call the Office of the Coconino County School Superintendent at 928-679-8070 or email [email protected] or [email protected].