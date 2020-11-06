PUSD Lands Lucrative Grant Aimed at Preventing School Violence

By Steven Law

Page Unified School District

In mid-October the Page Unified School District learned it had been awarded a grant worth more than $709,000 that will be used to create a program to prevent school violence. PUSD was one of five Arizona schools awarded the grant.

PUSD will use the money to create two new full-time positions at the District: a Threat Assessment Coordinator, and a Restorative Practices Program Coordinator. The grant will provide enough monies to fund the program for three years. By the end of the three years the District hopes to have developed a sustainable school violence prevention program.

The School Board is slated to approve the job descriptions for the new positions during November’s regular school board meeting, after which the District will begin the hiring process. The District plans to have the positions filled and the project ready to begin before the end of January 2021.

The grant will also include money for training students and teachers, developing multi-disciplinary programs and processes, and staff members to come in and author new protocol books.

Jeannie Wood, Director of Federal Programs and Grants, and Lisa Horsley, a Student Achievement Teacher at Lake View, were the program’s main grant writers. As they were preparing the grant, Wood and Horsley received input from Security Coordinator Josh Malnack, Executive Secretary Lynne Hoffmann, Student Support Services Coordinator Tashina Williams, counselors from Page Middle School and Page High School, Jeremiah Stuart and Jeff McIntyre,

as well as representatives from Canyonlands Healthcare, Encompass Health Services, and Coconino County Behavioral Health.

The group met several times virtually last May and June to discuss what the Districts’ school violence prevention program should include and how best to apply it to the needs of the District.

“We hope this will provide us with the infrastructure and personnel to meet the needs of our students, schools and community, and make substantial changes,” said Horsley.

“We already have a lot of key things and people in place in terms of preventing school violence,” said Wood. “This program will help us more clearly define and enact our safety protocols.”

One of the key goals of the program will be developing partnerships with outside organizations and agencies as a way to stay abreast of new guidelines and form channels of collaboration, said Horsley.

Part of the Threat Assessment program PUSD will establish will include how to identify and neutralize imminent threats to student and staff safety. Five thousand dollars from the grant will include three days of training from team members with Salem-Keizer on their Student Threat Assessment System. The organization will provide education and resources to identify an immediate and systematic response to youth who pose a serious threat to commit violence to others.

The grant will also include ways to prevent things from ever reaching that level. ln recent years, a big part of preventing school violence is learning to identify patterns of behavior that could lead to violence and providing systems of help for the student before behaviors reach violent levels, such as disconnection/loneliness, abuse at home, anti-bullying, anxiety, anger and violence, suicide/self-harm and substance abuse.

Eight thousand dollars of the grant will go toward guest speakers from Value Up, an organization started from the Columbine shooting survivors who will visit PUSD campuses and spend two days doing school assemblies, conducting student training and providing professional development and teacher training.

The grant allows its users a certain amount of flexibility in how its funds are used. In addition to establishing safety-prevention protocols, some of the grant money will be used to integrate more social-emotional learning into the District’s current practices.

“With the amount of historical trauma that has occurred in this area, this grant is really important for us,” said Horsley.

Life under Covid has also added a great deal more stress to nearly everyone’s life, and any funding that can go toward social-emotional learning will be greatly welcome.

The application process turned into a bit of a red-tape juggernaut for Wood and Horsley. To begin with, the grant used an application system Wood was unfamiliar with, and as she soon discovered that it was less-than-user friendly. “We utilized everyone in our technology department at some point, just helping us navigate their system,” said Wood. “We felt accomplished just getting into the system.”

Secondly, the timing was pretty bad. When Wood learned about the grant, less than three weeks remained before it closed on June 9. She was writing the grant at the same time she was part of the Continuous Learning Plan committee that was examining the challenges of reopening PUSD’s schools under the specter of covid-19. She was also helping write the AOI application for what would become Sage and Sang Virtual Academy. And on top of all that, she was also making preparations for her daughter Kylie’s graduation.

“June was a pretty chaotic month,” she recalls.

The Stop School Violence Grant is offered through the U.S. Office of Justice). This was only the second year the U.S. Office of Justice has offered the grant, and PUSD’s first time applying for it.

