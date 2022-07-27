PUSD Hosting Back-to-School Registration Event

Page Unified School District is hosting a back-to-school registration and recruitment event tomorrow, and Lake Powell Communications will be there.

The event is at the Page High School’s north side, across from City Park, and will be taking place from 3-8pm.

The event will feature registration help, including the creation of a Parent Portal Account.

Parents can receive student’s class schedules, register their athletes, and receive immunizations, school supply lists, and information about PUSD’s Friday Food Program.

There will also be booths for clubs, student council, school sports, and other extracurriculars.

Parents still needing to register students should bring their birth certificate, immunizations, CIB, and other relevant legal documents.

For more details you can visit pageud.org.