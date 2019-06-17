PUSD Hold Public Meet & Greets

Administrators with the Page Unified School District are holding a series of public Meet and Greets this week and next in an ongoing effort to maintain a positive relationship with the community it serves and keep them informed with what will be happening, or changing, at the various schools in the coming year.

To help initiate a larger turnout and a broader outreach the School District tries to correspond its Meet and Greets with other community events. The summer’s first Meet and Greet happened last Friday at the Ts’ah Bii Kin Chapter House as part of its 2019 Intergenerational Conference. It will be holding another Meet and Greet Monday night at the Page city park as part of the Fishin’ in the Dark Wellness Fair. Tuesday night representatives from the School District will travel to the Coppermine Chapter House.

The purpose of the Meet and Greets is to interact with the community and to give parents and students an opportunity to ask questions regarding the upcoming school year, said District Superintendent, Rob Varner.

Those who came to District’s booth found information about the district’s move to 100 percent on-line registration and received calendars for the 2019-20 school year and school board meetings. The school district also had packets available containing information about employment, the AVID program, the tax credit program and the Mckinney-Vento program, as well as sports physicals, and the high school football camp.

“This is an opportunity for us to get outside of Page and meet with families who have chosen Page to be their school district,” said Varner. “It always good to meet with them and give them an opportunity to voice any concerns they may have, and ask us questions”

The School District will hold its final Meet and Greet of the summer June 28 from 8-11 a.m. at the Bodaway Gap Chapter House.

Story/Photo courtesy of PUSD – S. Law