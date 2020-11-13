PUSD Going Back to Remote Learning Monday

(Click on image to the right to enlarge)

The Page Unified School District is returning to remote learning beginning this Monday the 16th. That was the decision made by Superintendent Larry Wallen and his staff. The reason is that, as you may have noticed, the metrics in Coconino County have been going up, and the indication is that Page is in the red for the second consecutive week.

School in Page will remain “virtual” at least until the end of the First semester, which is December 18. The 18th immediately precede Christmas break, which means the earliest school can re-open is January 4, 2021.

On-Site services will remain open at the high school gym for students who need a place to keep up with their studies. However, another look will be made at the metrics at the end of next week, at which time it will be determined if the on-site learning can continue as is.