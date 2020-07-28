PUSD: Decisions, Decisions! School Board Meets Tuesday Night

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic this is a very strange time for all of us. But how about the Page Unified School Board?

They have so many educational things before them that mixed with the pandemic; they are making decisions on things they’ve never had to consider before.

Tonight (Tuesday July 28) the school board meets at 5 pm to consider some of these tough decisions. For one thing they have to follow the lead of Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, who also has to make decisions he’s never had to make before this.

When to start in-person school, hot spots, meals being delivered, chrome books, taking temperatures, keeping students and staff safe, and on and on.

With virtual school set to begin in less than two weeks, the pressure is on the Page School Board.

Watch the PUSD School Board in action tonight at 5 PM.

Here’s the link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcdQFOVwUNWf0O5_PLS0WEw