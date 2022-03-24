PUSD and Page Police Respond Quickly to PHS Snapchat Incident

According to a letter sent from Page Unified School District to district parents and guardians, the administration received information yesterday, Wednesday, morning of a Snapchat message that had been sent to a group of Page High School students. The Snap included a photo of a gun and a message advising students not to attend school that day. The letter from the school states that the reported issue was resolved quickly with help from the Page Police Department, who were immediately notified and able to locate and detain the student who had posted the snap without incident. Because of their quick response and resolution of the incident, Page High School did not go into lockdown. The letter reports that “through the investigation of this report, it has been determined that there was no imminent risk to any of our schools or our students.” The letter was sent out to prevent misinformation from circulating, and to re-iterate to parents that safety is a top priority of the school. The letter ends with a request to parents: Please continue to talk with your students about appropriate social media use as well as closely monitoring their accounts to help prevent issues of this nature from occurring in the future. Lake Powell Life News has reached out to the Page Police Department for more information, if available.

The full text of the letter is as follows:

Page Unified School District Parents & Guardians,

Page High School administration was notified this morning of a Snapchat that was sent to a group of students with a message advising them not to come to school today (3/23/2022) along with a photo of a gun. Page High School did not go into lockdown due to swift resolution of the reported incident in partnership with Page PD. Page Police were immediately notified and the student posting the threat was located and detained without incident. Through the investigation of this report, it has been determined that there was no imminent risk to any of our schools or our students. Our objective is to make you aware to minimize misinformation related to this issue and to reaffirm that there is no threat to our students and that student safety is a top priority.

Please talk with your student about appropriate social media use and continue to closely monitor their account(s) to ensure issues of this nature do not occur in the future.

Thank you,

Superintendent, Dr. Anderson