Purina Cat Food Recall

Out of an abundance of caution, Nestlé Purina PetCare Company is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of Muse wet cat food Natural Chicken Recipe in Gravy in three-ounce cans. The product could contain rubber pieces that are translucent yellow with a blue backing, which may present a potential choking hazard.

We’re pet owners and pet lovers, and our number one commitment is the health and well-being of pets.

We only want products that meet our high-quality standards in your pet’s bowl.

We became aware of the issue after receiving complaints from pet owners who observed the rubber pieces in the product. We have made changes to our process so this should not happen in the future.

While we have not received any reports to date of injury or illness to cats fed this product, we are conducting this voluntary recall as a precaution. We recommend that you discard any of the affected product you may have, and we will replace it.

The affected products were distributed nationwide and available for purchase at pet specialty and e-commerce retailers. We have asked our retailers to remove these affected products.

You can identify the product by the UPC, production code and “Best By” date on the bottom of the can. If you purchased a variety pack, only the Natural Chicken Recipe in Gravy cans are included in the recall.

We’re here to ensure you have the best possible experience, so call us at 1-800-982-3885, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with any questions you may have. We know your pet is important to you, and they’re important to us, too.

No other Purina products are impacted by this voluntary recall. We apologize to our consumers for any concerns or inconvenience this situation has caused.

