Puebloan Pottery Collection Future Uncertain

The fate of a collection of ancestral Puebloan pottery is being debated in southern Utah.

The pottery has been on display at a Blanding museum since 1978. Known as the Shumway Collection, the artifacts were illegally excavated by Earl Shumway, a notorious looter.

All parties seem to agree that the collection should be relocated, but there is disagreement as to where the pottery should be displayed.

Some want the collection to be sent to the Navajo Historic Preservation Department, while others want the 960 pieces of pottery displayed in a way that would generate revenue.

The collection, however, may be worthless. Since the provenance of the pottery cannot be established, it likely hold little monetary value.