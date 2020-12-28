PUBLIC WELCOME AT ARIZONA STATE BOARD OF INVESTMENT MEETING
December 28
14:26 2020
PUBLIC WELCOME AT STATE BOARD OF INVESTMENT MEETING
ATTEND VIA WEB WITH AUDIO CONFERENCING
From the Office of the Arizona State Treasurer
PHOENIX, AZ – Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee invites the public to attend the State Board of Investment (BOI) meeting on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. via web with audio conferencing. The public can stream the meeting audio and presentation slides online. The monthly meeting reports on Arizona investment activity, cash flow, future market conditions, and Arizona’s Education Savings Plan (AZ529).
Tuesday’s meeting will provide a detailed presentation on the November 2020 investment performance, earnings distributions, and operating balances for the Permanent Land Endowment Trust Fund (PLETF), the money invested for state agencies and local governments.
-
Monthly Arizona State Board of Investment Meeting
-
Review of November 2020 investment activities and future strategy
-
Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 1:30 PM
-
Click HERE after 1:20 P.M. to stream the BOI meeting. (Enter a name, an email address, and the password: asto2020, or use phone number and access code provided.)