Public Transportation Survey

The City of Page has been working with outlying areas to get feedback about local transportation needs since the beginning of June. The Northern Arizona Council of Governments conducted a Passenger Transportation Study in parking lots in Show Low, Tuba City, Window Rock and Winslow to talk with residents about transit needs in the region. Locals in each location had a chance to tour one of the new buses and had their questions answered about transit as well filled out surveys. At the end of each day a 1.5 hour focus group was interviewed on each bus.

This Saturday, July 21st, NACOG will be hosting a Page Community Open House where you can tour one of the new buses and offer your feedback. That’s during the Farmers Market Saturday from 8am to 11am.

Page residents can also fill out an online survey to participate.