Feedback Needed for Proposed Skate Park Design

A brand new skate park in Page one step closer to breaking ground and becoming the coolest new recreational area for the community.

City of Page Council Member Levi Tappan tells Lake Powell Life News he hopes the skaters who know what they need and want out of the park will come to the special meeting next week so they can check out the proposed new skate park design and give some honest feedback about it.

That meeting Wednesday May 16th at 5:30pm at City Hall. Below take a look at the proposed park design.