Public meetings set for BLM fuel breaks and restoration environmental impact statements

SALT LAKE CITY – The Bureau of Land Management will hold 14 public meetings in six western states to identify issues and receive public comments. The purpose of these meetings is to gather input for the preparation of two Programmatic Environmental Impact Statements (PEIS) aimed at reducing wildfires and restoring sagebrush steppe habitat.

The two PEISs will analyze future projects in Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Utah and California. One will analyze fuels breaks, which slow the advance of wildfire and thereby reduce the threat to life and property, among other benefits. The other will analyze restoration work of burned areas, with an emphasis on replacing invasive species with native and other species more conducive to sagebrush-steppe health. BLM manages public lands for the benefit of current and future generations, supporting conservation as we pursue our multiple-use mission. When completed, the two documents will provide standard analyses for fuels breaks and restoration projects, thereby reducing the need for in-depth evaluation on an individual project basis.

“The fuel break PEIS will help us to limit the size of wildfires and provide better protection for the public and firefighters,” said John Ruhs, BLM Nevada State Director. “The restoration PEIS will speed the recovery of burned areas, helping the vegetation to recover faster and minimize the disruption of local economies.”

BLM will accept comments until March 1, 2018. Comments may be submitted in writing at the public meetings, by email at GRSG_PEIS@blm.gov or by fax at (208) 373-3805. Written comments may also be sent via mail to Jonathan Beck, BLM Idaho State Office, 1387 S. Vinnell Way, Boise, ID 83709.

All of the scoping meetings listed will be conducted from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location Date Venue Address CALIFORNIA Susanville, CA 2/6/18 BLM Eagle Field Office 2550 Riverside Drive Susanville, CA 96130 IDAHO Boise, ID 1/30/18 Wyndham Garden Hotel, Boise Airport 3300 S. Vista Ave. Boise, ID 83705 Twin Falls, ID 2/13/18 Canyon Springs Red Lion Inn 1357 Blue Lakes Blvd.

Twin Falls, ID 83301 Idaho Falls, ID 2/14/18 Hilton Garden Inn 700 Lindsay Blvd. Idaho Falls, ID 83402 NEVADA Reno, NV 2/7/18 UNR, Crowley Student Union, Milt Glick Ballroom C 1644 N. Virginia St.

Reno, NV 89503 Elko, NV 2/8/18 Red Lion Hotel High Desert Inn Ballroom 2065 Idaho St. Elko, NV 89801 Ely, NV 2/13/18 BLM Ely District Office 702 N. Industrial Way Ely, NV 89301 OREGON Lakeview, OR 2/7/18 BLM Lakeview Interagency District Office 1301 S. G Street Lakeview, OR 97630 Burns, OR 2/8/18 Harney County Chamber of Commerce/Community Center 484 N. Broadway Burns, OR 97720 UTAH Salt Lake City, UT 2/15/18 Courtyard by Marriot Downtown 345 W. 100 South Salt Lake City, UT 84101 Snowville, UT 1/31/18 Snowville Elementary School 160 N. Stone Road Snowville, UT 84336 Cedar City, UT 2/14/18 Heritage Center – Festival Hall 105 North 100 East Cedar City, UT 84720 Vernal, UT 2/1/18 Uintah Conference Center 313 East 200 South Vernal, UT 84078 WASHINGTON Moses Lake, WA 2/1/18 Moses Lake Best Western 3000 W. Marina Dr. Moses Lake, WA 98837

