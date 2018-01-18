News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Public Meetings Set for BLM

January 18
07:16 2018
Public meetings set for BLM fuel breaks and restoration environmental impact statements

SALT LAKE CITY – The Bureau of Land Management will hold 14 public meetings in six western states to identify issues and receive public comments.  The purpose of these meetings is to gather input for the preparation of two Programmatic Environmental Impact Statements (PEIS) aimed at reducing wildfires and restoring sagebrush steppe habitat.

The two PEISs will analyze future projects in Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Utah and California.  One will analyze fuels breaks, which slow the advance of wildfire and thereby reduce the threat to life and property, among other benefits.  The other will analyze restoration work of burned areas, with an emphasis on replacing invasive species with native and other species more conducive to sagebrush-steppe health.  BLM manages public lands for the benefit of current and future generations, supporting conservation as we pursue our multiple-use mission. When completed, the two documents will provide standard analyses for fuels breaks and restoration projects, thereby reducing the need for in-depth evaluation on an individual project basis.

“The fuel break PEIS will help us to limit the size of wildfires and provide better protection for the public and firefighters,” said John Ruhs, BLM Nevada State Director.  “The restoration PEIS will speed the recovery of burned areas, helping the vegetation to recover faster and minimize the disruption of local economies.”

BLM will accept comments until March 1, 2018.  Comments may be submitted in writing at the public meetings, by email at GRSG_PEIS@blm.gov or by fax at (208) 373-3805.  Written comments may also be sent via mail to Jonathan Beck, BLM Idaho State Office, 1387 S. Vinnell Way, Boise, ID 83709.

All of the scoping meetings listed will be conducted from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

 

Location Date Venue Address
CALIFORNIA
Susanville, CA 2/6/18 BLM Eagle Field Office 2550 Riverside Drive Susanville, CA 96130
IDAHO
Boise, ID 1/30/18 Wyndham Garden Hotel, Boise Airport 3300 S. Vista Ave. Boise, ID 83705
Twin Falls, ID 2/13/18 Canyon Springs Red Lion Inn 1357 Blue Lakes Blvd.
Twin Falls, ID 83301
Idaho Falls, ID 2/14/18 Hilton Garden Inn 700 Lindsay Blvd.

Idaho Falls, ID 83402
NEVADA
Reno, NV 2/7/18 UNR, Crowley Student Union, Milt Glick Ballroom C 1644 N. Virginia St.
Reno, NV 89503
Elko, NV 2/8/18 Red Lion Hotel

High Desert Inn Ballroom

 2065 Idaho St.

Elko, NV 89801
Ely, NV 2/13/18 BLM Ely District Office 702 N. Industrial Way

Ely, NV 89301
OREGON
Lakeview, OR 2/7/18 BLM Lakeview Interagency District Office 1301 S. G Street

Lakeview, OR 97630
Burns, OR 2/8/18 Harney County Chamber of Commerce/Community Center 484 N. Broadway

Burns, OR 97720
UTAH
Salt Lake City, UT 2/15/18 Courtyard by Marriot Downtown 345 W. 100 South

Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Snowville, UT 1/31/18 Snowville Elementary School 160 N. Stone Road

Snowville, UT 84336
Cedar City, UT 2/14/18 Heritage Center – Festival Hall 105 North 100 East

Cedar City, UT 84720
Vernal, UT 2/1/18 Uintah Conference Center 313 East 200 South

Vernal, UT 84078
WASHINGTON
Moses Lake, WA 2/1/18 Moses Lake Best Western 3000 W. Marina Dr.

Moses Lake, WA 98837

 

-BLM–

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. The agency’s mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. Diverse activities authorized on these lands generated $75 billion in sales of goods and services throughout the American economy in fiscal year 2016—more than any other agency in the Department of the Interior. These activities supported more than 372,000 jobs.

http://www.blm.gov/id

