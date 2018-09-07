Public Meeting Set to Discuss Pipeline Financing

The Lake Powell Pipeline that will span 140 miles to provide over 77 million gallons of water daily to 13 communities in Kane and Washington counties is the topic of discussion in St. George this month. The Executive Water Finance Board of the Governor’s Office of Management and Budget will meet at the Gardner Student Center on the Dixie State Campus September 17, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to talk about state financing of the project that will move water from Lake Powell to Sand Hollow Reservoir through six pump stations and six hydro-power stations.

Water planners say the pipeline project price-tag could run between $1.2 and $1.8 billion dollars but opponents fear that amount may be closer to $3 billion if interest rates are taken into consideration.

The public is encouraged to attend and make comments during the meeting.