Public Lands Recreation Generates Big Bucks

Hunting, fishing, and wildlife viewing on Utah public lands generate huge impacts on the economy. In 2016, people participating in recreation on Bureau of Land Management lands spent more than $58 million; two-thirds of them were hunters. And, as a result, 580 jobs were created, representing over $21 million in income.

The total economic impact was $79 million. Of the 270,000 visits to public lands, more than one-third of them were made by hunters. The figures are contained in a Pew Charitable Trusts study.