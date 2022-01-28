Public Hearing: Two Proposed Housing Developments in Page

According to the City of Page’s website, there will be two Public Hearings where the public can offer input on two proposed housing development projects in Page.

The first is a planned subdivision slated to begin above Ranchette Estates. The development will be called Colt Springs and will reportedly include the building of 170 homes total over 6 phases. The current re-zoning request covers phases 1-5 only, with phase 6 re-zoning to come at a future date.

The second development project to be discussed at the Public Hearings comes from Western Region Nonprofit Housing Corporation, or WRNHC, who owns the existing Whispering Sands apartment complex on Sandhill Road in Page. WRNHC is seeking to re-zone a little over 6 acres of land directly south of the existing apartment complex in order to build a second apartment complex, with the possibility of a third apartment complex in the future.

The first Public Hearing on these proposals will be with the City of Page Planning and Zoning Commission, and will take place February 1st at 5:30pm. The second Public Hearing will be held by Page City Council on February 9th at 5:30pm. Both public hearings will be held at City Hall on Vista, and the public is encouraged to attend to learn more about the proposed projects and share their input.