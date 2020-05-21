Health Officials Recommend Memorial Day Precaution

Memorial Day, observed on Monday, May 25, is a day to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. This year, Coconino County Health and Human Services recommend taking extra precautions when participating in Memorial Day activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Over the Memorial Day weekend, it is likely that friends and family will be gathering,” stated Dr. Marie Peoples, the COVID-19 Incident Commander for Coconino County. “While enjoying friends and family, we encourage people to continue to follow guidance and precautions to help to slow and stop the spread of COVID-19. This means social distancing while visiting, wearing face masks to protect each other, ample supplies of hand sanitizer especially while handling food, and frequent washing of hands.”

COVID-19 Safety Recommendations

• Avoid close contact with others, avoid large groups.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.

• Wash hands frequently.

• Cover coughs and sneezes.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

• Practice physical distancing while at social events.

• Skip the celebratory events, if sick over the holiday.

Food Safety Guidelines

• Perishable foods be refrigerated within 2 hours of purchase, if the temperature outside is 90°F or higher, food should be chilled within 1 hour.

• While grilling or out on a picnic keep uncooked foods in a cooler.

• To avoid cross contamination, keep meats separate from other perishables.

• Cook foods to safe temperatures. Steaks – 145 degrees F, ground meat – 160 degrees F and poultry 165 degrees F.

• Wash hands frequently or use hand sanitizer.

For more information and resources on COVID-19 please visit:http://www.coconino.az.gov/covid19 or call the County COVID-19 Information Line at 928.679.7300 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.