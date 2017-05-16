Public Forum Regarding NGS to be Held in Page, Lease Agreement Reportedly Nears

The finer points of the lease agreement between the owners of the Navajo Generating Station (NGS) and the Navajo Nation are being ironed-out, and by the end of the week the agreement should be ready for signatures. That’s according to Navajo President Russell Begaye, who yesterday addressed the Bureau of Reclamation’s “listening tour” event in Phoenix.

The listening tour, which will be in Page Wednesday (May 17), is giving residents in Arizona a chance to air their views about the possible closing of NGS. In Page, the event will be held at the Page Community Center 4 – 7 p.m. Residents are urged to be there and to take advantage of a chance to express their views.

The lease agreement has been at the heart of the NGS story for a couple of months now. Without a new agreement, the coal operated electric plant will have to have its doors locked for good this July. But with the agreement, NGS would stay in operation until at least the end of 2019, and possibly beyond.

Page Mayor Bill Diak would really like to see a big turnout for the Interior Department’s event on Wednesday!

Meanwhile, President Begaye had some positive thoughts to share.

“I want to thank the Department of Interior for holding these listening sessions to allow many of the Navajo workers that are employed by NGS to be heard and their voices recorded,” said President Begaye.

“Our Navajo Nation teams have been working around the clock in order to work out the finer legal points to ensure that the extension legislation is submitted by the end of the week,” said President Begaye. “Our goal of the Navajo Nation is to keep NGS open to 2029. The jobs and revenue provided by NGS is critical to the Navajo Nation.”