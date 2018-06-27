Wednesday June 27th is PTSD Awareness Day. Post traumatic stress disorder; dozens of firefighters killed in the line of duty each year, thousands more get hurt on the job and many are suffering silently from a different affliction but often equally as crippling- the invisible wounds of PTSD.

Many out there in the world in all different careers working through something that happened in the past that still impacts their coping abilities, their emotional state and it can have a lasting, devastating effect that comes back time after time making normal daily activities sometimes difficult to manage. Learn about the signs and symptoms of PTSD and give those in your life who suffer from the condition the love and understanding they need to handle its challenging impact.