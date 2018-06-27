News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

PTSD Awareness Day

PTSD Awareness Day
June 27
13:00 2018
Print This Article

Wednesday June 27th is PTSD Awareness Day. Post traumatic stress disorder; dozens of firefighters killed in the line of duty each year, thousands more get hurt on the job and many are suffering silently from a different affliction but often equally as crippling- the invisible wounds of PTSD.

Many out there in the world in all different careers working through something that happened in the past that still impacts their coping abilities, their emotional state and it can have a lasting, devastating effect that comes back time after time making normal daily activities sometimes difficult to manage. Learn about the signs and symptoms of PTSD and give those in your life who suffer from the condition the love and understanding they need to handle its challenging impact.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags
child abusefirefightersmental healthpolicepost traumatic stress disorderpsychologyptsdveteranswar

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.