Proudly Introducing Page’s 3 New Eagle Scouts

Three Cheers for Page’s Three New Eagle Scouts

Three of page’s finest young men were honored over the weekend as brand ne Eagle Scots, the highest honors bestowed on scouts in America

Cal Comby’s project:

Cal put carbonite trail markers to guide hikers and bikers around a portion of the Rim Trail from Rim View Terrace to Indigo Ridge Road.

Jaren Robinson’s Project:

Jaren plants a row of cotton wood trees to work as an erosion preventer at the Big Water Fish Hatchery.

Hunter Jensen’s Project:

Hunter removed the Russian Thistle, an invasive species, from 150 square yards from the North Kaibab