Protective Measures Against Wildfire Smoke Impacts

Smoke from the Museum Fire is impacting several Flagstaff communities.

Coconino County Health and Human Services is encouraging individuals to take precautions to protect themselves from the health effects of wildfire smoke. Anyone who can see, taste or smell smoke, including healthy individuals, should limit outdoor activity. Many factors influence a person’s susceptibility to smoke. These factors include the level, extent, duration of exposure, age and individual susceptibility. People with heart disease, lung disease or asthma should avoid the outdoors entirely when smoke is present, as should children and the elderly. Typical symptoms of exposure to smoke include burning eyes, runny nose, scratchy throat, headaches, dizziness and nausea. Read more about wildfire smoke impacts.

Health Effects of Smoke from Wildfire and Prescribed Burns

When smoke levels are dangerously high, the appropriate protective measures should be followed.

