Protective Measures Against Wildfire Smoke Impacts

July 26
10:36 2019
museum fire smokeSmoke from the Museum Fire is impacting several Flagstaff communities.

Coconino County Health and Human Services is encouraging individuals to take precautions to protect themselves from the health effects of wildfire smoke.

Anyone who can see, taste or smell smoke, including healthy individuals, should limit outdoor activity. Many factors influence a person’s susceptibility to smoke. These factors include the level, extent, duration of exposure, age and individual susceptibility. People with heart disease, lung disease or asthma should avoid the outdoors entirely when smoke is present, as should children and the elderly.

Typical symptoms of exposure to smoke include burning eyes, runny nose, scratchy throat, headaches, dizziness and nausea.  Read more about wildfire smoke impacts.

Health Effects of Smoke from Wildfire and Prescribed Burns

Wildfire smoke is a mixture of small particles, gases and water vapor. The primary health concern is
small particles. These small particles can cause burning eyes, runny nose, scratchy throat, headaches
and illness (i.e., bronchitis). They can also worsen chronic heart and lung disease (i.e., asthma,
emphysema and COPD).

Many factors play into a person’s susceptibility to smoke. These factors include the level, extent, and
duration of exposure, age, and individual susceptibility. Anyone who can see, taste or smell smoke
should curtail outdoor activity. But people with heart disease, lung disease or asthma should avoid the
outdoors entirely, as should children and the elderly.
When smoke levels are dangerously high, the appropriate protective measures should be followed.

Read more about these protective measures and health effects from wildfire smoke.

Museum Fire Update: Heavy Air Component Expected Today

