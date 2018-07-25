Protection Balancing Act
July 25
12:17 2018
Federal land managers face the delicate balancing act between artifact protection and the public’s right to know. A Bureau of Land Management report identified 1,300 sites on 43 parcels in Grand and San Juan counties that were auctioned off for oil and gas leases in March. The sites include ancient dwellings and rock art. The report didn’t provide exact location coordinates but enough information was included to be able to figure out where the sites are. The concern is that looters and treasure hunters will disturb the sites.