Protected Eagle Populations Up

Arizona Game and Fish Department celebrating some new bird counts indicating the protections they’ve put in place for the American Bald Eagle are working and their numbers are up. Eagle breeding season began last month and the next few months remain crucial for the protected birds. AZGFD has put additional restrictions in place to protect the 87 breeding locations around our state with hopes of another record breaking year for hatchlings; last year the department recorded 90 with great nesting success.

It was more than a decade ago the national bird was put on the endangered list.