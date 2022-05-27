Proposition 438 Officially Passes

The official final results are in from the May 17th special election for Proposition 438; a proposition to reset the primary property tax rate to give additional funds to Coconino Community College.

As early reports throughout the ballot counting process predicted, the proposition passed with a large majority of votes — the final tally was 13,339 votes in favor, 7,592 votes against.

According to the official results, there was a 22.57% voter turnout for this special election.

Coconino Community College reports the additional funding will be used to expand their program offerings and scholarship programs.