Proposed Hurricane Theme Park Still Controversial

With the developer admitting he was offered a police escort to ensure his safety, a second meeting about the proposed theme park in Hurricane, Utah, was less raucous than a public hearing three weeks earlier. Developer Jim Thomas presented an animated video presentation about the $28 million project and only accepted questions submitted in writing.

Up to 150 jobs will be generated by Lost Trails at the Coves, Thomas said. An Old West town will feature shops, restaurants, an indoor dinner show, a wedding chapel, a Victorian-era hotel, an RV park, and equestrian center. Audience questions centered around noise, traffic, and impacts to property values. Thomas, who oversaw a Wild West theme park in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, said technology is available to keep noise at acceptable levels. A petition opposing the project sports more than 700 signatures; a petition in favor has 530 signatures.