Proposed Fee Changes at Bryce Canyon National Park

Public comment is requested on a park fee change

proposed for 2022

Bryce, UT – Bryce Canyon National Park is requesting public comment on a proposal to increase backcountry camping permit fees beginning in 2022. All other fees will remain the same.

Proposed Fee Changes Current Fee Proposed Fee Backcountry Permits $5 per person $15 permit fee with $7 per person per day fee

Backcountry Permits

At Bryce Canyon National Park, 80% of backcountry fees collected stay at the park. These fees currently fund the staff necessary to issue backcountry permits, provide safety information, and aid in Search and Rescue efforts. Backcountry fees also provide for free loans of wildlife-resistant food containers as well as backcountry campsite and trail improvements including improved signage and tent pads.

Since 2011, Bryce Canyon’s backcountry has seen a 36% increase in overnight stays. Costs associated with backcountry maintenance and administration have risen with this increased use, though fees have not. This proposed fee increase will ensure the park is able to continue to provide these services, as well as to expand services by covering the costs of offering permits online through Recreation.gov.

Golden Age and Access Pass holders will continue to receive a 50% discount on all campsite reservation fees, including backcountry permit fees.

“We are committed to providing access to our backcountry.” said Bryce Canyon National Park Superintendent Jim Ireland. “The money from backcountry permits will ensure we can continue to provide an exceptional visitor experience.”

Comments on these proposed fee increases can be sent to [email protected] and online at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/BRCAfeeincrease2021 or via message to the park’s Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter pages. Comments can also be dropped off at the Bryce Canyon Visitor Center by 5 p.m. on September 6, 2021 or submitted by mail to:

Superintendent

Bryce Canyon National Park

PO Box 640201

Bryce, UT 84764

Feedback provided though these comments will help determine how, or if, changes to the park’s fee structure will be implemented. The deadline for comments on the proposed fee change is Tuesday, September 6, 2021.

