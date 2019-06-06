Proposed Fee at Beehives Primitive Campground

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is seeking public comment regarding the implementation of a $14 per night camping fee for the Beehives Primitive Campground at Ferry Swale. Public comments will be accepted from June 6 through July 24, 2019. The Beehives Primitive Campground is located near Page, Arizona on the west side of Highway 89 near the Wahweap South Entrance. In 2017, it became apparent the area had become a popular hiking access point and the heavy visitation and off-road camping was beginning to negatively impact the site. In 2018, the park provided six delineated camping sites to address the demand for primitive camping while protecting the area and preventing resource damage.

The funds from the proposed fee will be used for activities and projects that serve visitors to Glen Canyon NRA. Park fees allow the National Park Service (NPS) to invest in the improvements necessary to provide the best possible park experience to our visitors. Ongoing projects at Glen Canyon NRA are funded under the authority of the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act and address high priority park needs.

To answer questions about the proposed action and provide an opportunity for the public to comment, a public meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Headquarters Building, located at 691 Scenic View Rd, Page, Arizona. Management and staff will be available to answer questions and discuss the proposed fee in more detail.

Public comments and questions about these changes are being accepted through July 24 on the NPS Planning, Environment & Public Comment here.

More information is available on each park’s website: Glen Canyon National Recreation Area or Rainbow Bridge National Monument