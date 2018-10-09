Proposed Conservation Storage Pool in Lake Powell

A new Upper Basin drought contingency plan continues to be discussed this week by water managers; a new set of rules that allows the states of the Upper Colorado River Basin – Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, and New Mexico – to create a conservation storage pool in Lake Powell. Some feel one of the sticking points in planning for water reductions in the Upper Basin is that if they conserve water and boost Lake Powell as a result, under the current guidelines, the Upper Basin states risk increasing the release to Lake Mead, losing a chunk of the water they’ve conserved.

