Proposed Arizona Interstate Faces Lawsuit

An interstate proposal in Arizona has run into a snag as environmentalists are suing to stop the construction of the road, which they say would cut through sensitive lands.

I-11, which would connect Nogales to Wickenburg, is still in the planning phases, but the proposed location for the road doesn’t sit well with some.

According to David Robinson of the Tucson Audobon Society, “The proposed West option for this freeway would go through some of the most sensitive bird habitat around and it’s absolutely irreplaceable.”

Other concerns note that the current options planned for the highway would take the road very close to places like Saguaro National Park; which some say could open the desert to more urban sprawl that would harm the environment and further strain water supplies.

The plans for I-11 do call for environmental impact studies, but now that there is a lawsuit involved, ADOT and the Federal Highway Administration say they cannot comment on the issue.