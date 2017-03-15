Prop. 206 Upheld

The Arizona Supreme Court has rejected efforts to un-do the voter-approved ten dollar minimum wage. Several business organizations had asked the court to rescind the new minimum wage, because they felt it was a constitutional issue, and therefore would fall under the jurisdiction of the high court.

The court did not give any reason for rejecting the efforts yesterday (Tuesday). Instead, they said they would address their reasoning at a later date.

Evidently, the business groups theorized that since the new minimum wage would mean the state of Arizona would have to spend more for the care of the elderly and infirmed it would make it constitutional in nature. That was their thinking.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich released the following statement after the Arizona Supreme Court unanimously upheld the constitutionality of Proposition 206. The Attorney General’s Office defended Prop 206.

“As Attorney General, my job is to uphold the rule of law,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “The constitution is designed to protect our rights. It’s not a tool to be used to undermine the will of the people.”