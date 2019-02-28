PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey has declared March as Arizona Problem Gambling Awareness Month to foster understanding and showcase the resources the State of Arizona and Tribes make possible for people and families in need. While most adults who choose to gamble are able to do so responsibly, for some, gambling can have negative effects on health, finances, and relationships.

The Arizona Department of Gaming Division of Problem Gambling is hosting its 13th Annual Symposium to increase public awareness of problem gambling and available prevention, treatment and recovery services:

WHAT: 13th Annual Symposium: “Bridging the Gap from Awareness to Recovery”

WHEN: Monday, March 4, 2019, 8:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. MST

WHERE: Black Canyon Conference Center, 940 North 25th Ave., Phoenix, AZ. 85021

WHO: Everyone, especially professionals and students working in or studying the helping professions

REGISTER: Online at https://t.co/Vfo0OF56YE or by phone at (480) 247-2454 (registration includes lunch and a certificate of completion for continuing education credits – up to six)

This year’s event will feature Dr. Daniel A. Kaufmann discussing gaming psychology and triggers, and Jeffrey P. Wasserman, who will share his personal recovery journey and review problem gambling in relation to the criminal justice system.

“Gambling addiction has the potential to destroy lives – and it’s an issue that needs to be taken seriously,” said Governor Ducey. “I thank the Arizona Lottery, Department of Gaming, and Arizona’s Indian gaming organizations for their dedication to combat problem gambling. I encourage anyone who struggles with this addiction to seek professional help and a fresh start.”

“Our biggest challenge in the field of problem gambling services is the lack of screening necessary to connect those in need with the right resources to help them get their lives back on track,” said Ted Vogt, Director, Arizona Department of Gaming. Our Annual Symposium helps us face this challenge by providing essential education to professionals and the public, and a forum for an open dialogue and information exchange.”

“The Arizona Lottery and our more than 3,000 retailers are proud to sponsor the Arizona Department of Gaming’s Problem Gambling Symposium and to help raise awareness about this issue throughout the month of March,” said Gregg Edgar, Executive Director of the Arizona Lottery. “By getting the word out through messaging at our retailers, located across the state, we are doing our small part to assist those who suffer from this condition get the help that they need.”

Learn more at www.problemgambling.az.gov.